1.14 inch gas chop saw, practically brand new, $300. Early 80s Kawasaki street motorcycle, does not run, $600. Vermont Castings wood stove, glass doors, top feed option, $500. 757-710-8365

2. Girls Minnie Mouse Kitchenette set, $50. 3 piece dining room table set, $75. Girls stroller, high chair and accessories, $10. 757-442-5370

3. 6 panel solid wood interior door, 79×30 wide, has hole for lock set, stained, $30. 757-710-5395

4. 4 wheeler for sale, 250cc, ridden once, $1,200, front rack, back rack. 757-665-1484 for pictures

5. GE dryer, $75. Craftsman polesaw, gas powered, $125. Entertainment center, $75. 410-202-9948 in Pocomoke City

6. Generac Generator 1600, brand new, $2,000. 757-373-8858 in Birdsnest

7. Riser toilet seat for a handicapped person, 4 inches tall, white in color, brand new in box, never used, best offer. 410-845-1478

8. Workhorse 7000 generator needs carburetor, $75. 2017 r410 Trane 2 ton package air conditioner with thermostat $450. 1-980-206-0384

9. Still looking for a nice pistol or shotgun. Propane tanks for a grill, etc. Various items in my polebarn. 1-757-387-7505

10. Two big cats found on Drummondtown Road, one gray tabby, one all black. If these two sweethearts are yours, please call me. They are obviously used to people and are very friendly. They need a home. 1-757-787-7351

11. Bowflex Max Trainer M5 brand new condition. Cost $2,000 new, will sell with mat for $500. Also have a nice haul of men’s dress clothes. 9 brand name suit jackets (46long) and 7 pairs of dress pants (36×32), some still with tags. Colors are all blue, brown, and grey tones. All perfect new condition. $150 for everything. 1-757-710-1505

12. Free bantams. 1-757-710-3192

13.2004 Buick Rendezvous, 192k miles, $1,500 OBO. LF 1980-1990 work van to buy. LF cheap car to buy. 410-422-8973

14. 2008 Honda Odyssey mini van, 3 row seating, good running, lots of new parts and tires 188k miles $4,000 OBO. LF late model cars and trucks running or not will consider junk cars. 609-780-4960

15. Looking for rolls of 4ft galvanized fencing. If you have some to sell please call. 1-757-665-4466

16. LF electric hot water heater. 1-757-387-2114

17. Vintage Yaesu FT-101 Ham Radio Transceiver with YC-601 Digital Display, YO-100 Monitor Scope, Landliner Speaker, Yaesu Stand Microphone, and Hand Microphone. Call for more info. (410)430-0476

18. LF trailer size refrigerator & electric stove. 757-694-5210