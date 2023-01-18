Boy’s’ Basketball

The Nandua Warriors boys basketball team hosted the Washington Jaguars on Tuesday. The Warriors won the game by a score of 67 to 66. The Warriors improve to 7-4 on the season and will play again on Thursday against Crisfield.

The Arcadia Boys basketball team defeated Salisbury Christian on Tuesday 75 to 52. The Firebirds improve to 6-8 on the season.

Girls Basketball

The Nandua Lady Warriors basketball team traveled to play the Washington Jaguars on Tuesday and won the game by a score of 56 to 44. The Lady Warriors improve to 6-5 on the season. The Lady Warriors will be in action again on Thursday as they host Crisfield.

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds basketball team defeated Salisbury Christian on Tuesday 40 to 11. The Lady Firebirds improve to 2-10 on the season.