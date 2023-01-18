According to Sheriff W. Todd Wessells, on Monday, January 9, 2023 at approximately 12:22 p.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office received a report of skeletal remains discovered by a hunter in a wooded area in the 37000 block of Bells Neck Road.

When deputies arrived on scene they found skeletal remains consistent with human features. The remains were transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office for determination and identification.

On January 17, 2023, the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office notified the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office that the skeletal remains were human and identified as Jay’von Malik Bailey, 18, of Temperanceville.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information on this or any other incident is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666 or tips may be submitted at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.