1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414 call between 8 AM and 10:30 AM

2.2008 Snapper Riding Mower in good condition $500 757-710-6884

3.LF car 757-387-7279

4.Free wood 710-2318

5.LF above ground pool w/ working parts 757-999-0083

6.12gauge browning automatic shotgun, wood stock $800, 3 point hitch Rhino heavy duty bush hog $2,200 obo, LF small dog kennel 607-437-4782

7.1947 Cadillac for parts or restoration $1,500 obo, 4 antique chairs $100 for all 4 443-366-7231

8.2 different sized packs of 10 adult underwear $4 a pack 757-787-2616

9.Entertainment center LF riding mower 757-350-0407

10.Savage 270 bolt action Deer rifle to trade for lever action deer rifle 709-4362

11.24ft swimming pool, above ground, w/ sand filter $1,500 757-894-3817

12.2 curve shaft weed trimmers $50 apiece, 3 liquid containers, plastic w/ metal cage 787-1574

13.2011 Chevy Camaro w/ sun roof, leather interior $10,000, wellcraft boat 804-436-7350

14.2003 Ford F-150 pickup w/ 4wd, extended cab, full size bed $3,000 sold as is 410-713-8282

15.2005 Buick LeSabre, 2001 Kia Sportage 757-678-3520

16.2 AC units $75 each, like new kitchen table $150 443-430-4858

17.LF soft crabs 709-2862

18:LF somebody who does press caning 442-3134

19.757-710-4630 sofa $75 obo

20.New wave infrared oven w/ parts $10, red sofa, loveseat, and chair $600, will be sold separately 757-442-4654

21.665-5308 television 40in flatscreen $150, 32in flatscreen

22.Miter saw $75, buscuit cutter $125, 5in orbital sander $60 894-0823

23.757-710-5238 LF to fix a backhoe, 4ft Bear box scrape w/ 5 attachable teeth $400, 4ft heavy duty bush hog $600, LF statues for yard decor