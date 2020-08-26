Funeral services for Mrs. Carol Jean Tull of Snow Hill, Md. will be held Saturday at 11 AM at First Corinthians Holiness Church, Pocomoke City, Md. A public viewing will be held Friday from 6 until 8 PM at the church. Interment will be at St. James Holiness Church Cemetery, Snow Hill, Md. Services are being provided by Bennie Smith Funeral Home, Pocomoke City, Md.