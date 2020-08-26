Accomack County reported one additional COVID-19 test positive in Wednesday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. All other COVID-19 metrics for the Eastern Shore were unmoved. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 56 tests in Wednesday’s report for a test positive rate of 1.7%.

Virginia reported 758 additional test positives in Wednesday’s report, with 65 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID hospitalizations statewide increased by 15 to 842. Virginia still has over 3,500 available hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

12 additional confirmed COVID-19 deaths were added as well as nine additional probable deaths.

Virginia only processed 7,507 tests in Wednesday’s report for a test positive rate of 10%.

