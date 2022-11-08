1.Small screen TV for sale, $30. 757-854-0759

2. Looking for a Pug/Chihuahua mix Puppy or young dog. If you have one PLEASE call or text me please. 1-757-709-3620

3. Dining room table, 6 chairs and hutch for sale, solid wood $200. Wooden table with leaf, $100. Call 757-710-4745

4. Frigidaire Dehumidifier 30 pint, great shape $35. 1-540-478-4022

5. 2007 Saturn VUE AWD 197,000 mi, V6, guns great! $3,000. 757-894-8342

6. PetSafe automatic self-cleaning Litterbox with cover for cats, works great, $50. Call with questions @ 757-660-4223

7. L/f late model cars and trucks reasonably priced also will consider non running cars must be complete text pics and number to 609-780-4960

8. iPhone for sale, $75. 757-607-6750

9. Wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

10. Pro painter’s tool lot: Numerous poles, pans, rollers & frames, caulk guns, drywall floats, putty knives, brushes, masking. $80 for everything. Near Cape Charles. 1-757-695-0294

11. 2005 Chevy trailblazer runs and drives great, $4,200. 1-443-523-5741

12. 3 cu. ft. deep freezer, $100, runs good, nothing wrong with it. 5 piece kitchen set, $100. LF junk appliances or scrap metal, will come pick up for free. 757-678-2566

13. 2000 5-speed Ford Mustang convertible, $3,500. 2005 Cardinal pop out trailer, $1,500. Wood, already cut up, free come get it. 757-678-3520

14.LF 2 bedroom home in Accomack County. 757-709-8987

15. LF pitbull puppy free or French english bulldog puppy, free. 757-678-3913

16. 2 tubs of mens jeans 38 waist 32 length, $60 today. 48 year old lady needs someone to come sit with her and feed her. 757-710-4630

17. 3 brick unvented propane heater. 1/2 HP ghouls water pump. 757-442-7183

18. Acre of land in Mappsville on Turkey Run Road, $29,000. LF 2 chainsaws, prefer Stihl, one larger adjustable bar, one smaller lighter one. LF car body for a 2007 Pontiac G6 GT, doesn’t need the motor. 757-710-5238

19. 14 foot aluminum jon boat with 14 HP Nissan motor, runs fine, $600 OBO. 443-513-0036

20. LF diamond plated toolboxes for a Dodge pickup. 757-894-3742

21.Lawn sweeper for sale, $50 firm. 757-709-9255