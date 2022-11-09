ACCOMAC, VIRGINIA) November 1, 2022 – Eastern Shore Public Library (ESPL) patrons of all ages can experience the Big Library Read, the world’s largest digital book club, with a Newbery Award-winning young adult novel. From November 2 to 16, booklovers with a valid library card can join thousands of others around the globe by borrowing Darcie Little Badger’s indigenous fantasy novel, A Snake Falls to Earth, from their public library. Library card holders may read the ebook and audiobook for free on ESPL’s Libby app found at espl.org. Readers can then discuss online at https://biglibraryread.com.

A Snake Falls to Earth tells the story of Nina, a Lipan Apache girl who always felt there was something more out there. She still believes in the old stories. Meanwhile, Oli is a cottonmouth kid from the land of spirits and monsters. Like all cottonmouths, he’s been cast from home. He’s found a new one on the banks of the bottomless lake. Nina and Oli have no idea the other exists. But a catastrophic event on Earth, and a strange sickness that befalls Oli’s best friend, will drive their worlds together in ways they haven’t been in centuries. And there are some who will kill to keep them apart.

A Snake Falls to Earth can be read on all major computers and devices through Libby or libbyapp.com, including iPhone®, iPad®, Android™ phones and tablets and Chromebook™ without waitlists or holds. Through Libby, readers can also “send to Kindle.” The title will automatically expire at the end of the lending period, and there are no late fees.

ESPL readers can follow Nina on her harrowing journey by downloading the free Libby app on their desktop or mobile device. Find the app link at espl.org under “Read, Watch, Listen.” The Big Library Read runs for two weeks and only requires an ESPL library card to get started. Apply for a free library card online at espl.org, or visit an ESPL location to apply in person. Contact ESPL with any questions about this program at (757)787-3400 between 10 am and 5 pm, Monday through Friday.