1. 2000 Ford Mustang, $4,000, 5 speed convertible. China closet, antique, $100. Air compressor, $600. 757-678-3520

2. Small fiberglass row boat. Goat milking stand. 3 wire rabbit cages. 757-710-7830

3. FOR SALE: Modified Utility Trailer, single Axle. 3,000lb GROSS WEIGHT. Interior Dimensions: 4’10” wide. 78″ Long . 3’9″ Sideboard High. Call 1-757-894-7175 for Price and Pictures.

4. 12′ aluminum boat, no title $150. Weber 22″ diameter charcoal grill, $30. Parksley area Call or text 1-757-232-6312

5. LF aluminum metal break for bending sheet metal. 410-430-7128 in Accomack County

6. Nice Craftsman riding lawn mower, 46 inch cut, 17 HP motor, new battery, just changed the oil, good tires, in excellent shape, motor has 200 hours, $500 or best reasonable offer. 757-505-6211 before 3. Located in Southside Chessconessex

7. Colonial sofa, very good condition, dark blue in color, $75. Call 757-787-7451

8. Dresser, asking $150. 757-709-1522

9. LF John Deere lawn mower hood, LT. 757-894-3196

10. Young peacocks for sale, different sizes, not grown. LF tiller handle for a 2008 50 Yamaha 2 stroke. 757-824-0046

11. Simplicity baby’s bed, converts to a youth day bed, mattress and storage drawer, like new condition, $60. Foldaway bed, used twice, like new condition, $40. 757-824-5163

12. Straight talk phone, $25, in good condition. 757-607-6750

13. 2017 Kawasaki Ninja 650 Motorcycle, $6,000 OBO. 757-709-2223

14. Pitboss grill 4 in 1, model 1938 still in the box, $300. 757-694-5099

15.2011 Hyundai Elantra Touring, 5 Speed standard shift, 129,000 miles, new timing belt, runs and drives perfectly, inspection expires August 2023, has clunk in steering, $2,000. 1-757-787-2480

16. LF working push lawn mower at reasonable price. 757-387-7890

17. LF used washing machine. 757-787-2857

18. Single size brass headboard, $20 in Marion Station. 1-443-614-8179

19. Light blue rocker recliner, very comfortable excellent condition $30. 757-894-8342

20. LF Electric stove in good condition, glass top preferably. 757-607-7048

21. 2 camper shells, 8 foot for a GM pickup, one for a shortbed s10 pickup, $100 apiece. Large 500 gallon fuel oil tank, metal, above ground, heavy, make offer and you must move. LF 14 20-foot sheets of roofing metal. Call 757-505-6863

22. Standard chandelier and two table lamps. Swivel chair. Round black table with four matching swivel chairs. 757-894-2045

23. LF junk appliances, will pick up for free. 757-678-2566

24. LF nice pistol, 38 – 45 caliber. 2 old vases, supposedly from an old Gunsmoke movie, have been painted, $100 for the pair. 2 buildings full of miscellaneous items. 757-387-7506

25. 2006 jeep grand Cherokee runs and drives great $4200 obo Suzuki z400, runs and rides many new parts $2,800. 1-443-523-5741

26. LF metal truck body or metal storage building, 20 foot long. Call 757-710-0810

.