Douglas Merle Stiles, 51, a resident of Cape Charles, VA passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022 at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital, Onancock, VA.

Not all men take the same path in life. For some the way may be simple and peaceful. For others they may find the path will rise and fall throughout their lives. And yet for some, life is a series of challenges and of perpetual hope, with peace of mind and heart seemingly always just out of reach. Douglas had a life filled by some of those challenges, but he was always surrounded by a family who loved him without judgement or pause. His laughter, quick wit and joy of cooking will be missed by all who knew and loved him, most especially by those of his caring family, Loretta, Jim, Nicole, DJ, Mimi, Brock, Karen and Scott. Douglas is now in a place where he has finally found peace and happiness, where he is free at last.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to NAMI Coastal Virginia, 291 Independence Blvd, Suite 542, Virginia Beach, VA 23462-2977 or at https://www.namicoastalvirginia.org.

