The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) today announced $7.7 million in new grants using funding from the Infrastructure Law to support ongoing natural infrastructure projects in seven states.

$310,300 in federal funding was earmarked for the Virginia Institute of Marine Science to develop final engineering design plans for 217-acres of marsh restoration and expansion along southern Cedar Island. The funding will also be used to help secure permitting for the project and provide outreach to resiliency planning organizations and citizens.

This funding was made available by the Infrastructure Law that Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine voted to pass last year, and this grant was one of eight early-slated projects to receive funding.

“It’s so important for Virginia’s health and local economies that we safeguard protecting our coastal communities and delicate ecosystems from the effects of climate change. That’s why we’re pleased to see that this federal funding will be used for the final stages of marsh restoration and expansion along southern Cedar Island, helping to mitigate the impacts of rising sea level and flooding as well as protect fish and wildlife in the region,” said Senator Mark Warner commenting on the announcement.

The grant was awarded through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) National Coastal Resilience Fund (NCRF). The NCRF was established to fund conservation projects that restore, increase, or strengthen natural infrastructure; protect wildlife; and minimize the impacts of storms and other naturally occurring events on coastal communities.

