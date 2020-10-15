1.Dryer for sale, $100. Washing machine, $50. Curtains, $100. In Accomac 757-787-1874

2. Toyo electric oil furnace, 2 years old, works like new, includes outside tank, 200 gallons, $1,500, still under warranty. 757-709-1096

3. LF van for $500 from yesterday. LF 0 turn lawnmower. 757-709-2659 leave a message

4. LF ATV 4 wheeler in good condition. LF pontoon boat with trailer, in excellent condition. 607-437-4782 in Melfa

5. Epson EZ photo scanner printer, all in one, $25. 757-694-1659

6. One Michelin LTX AT2 tire size 275/65/18 in very good condition. Asking $70 obo, sells for $250+ new. Master Forge Heat plates to cover burners on grill to reduce flare-ups. Adjustable from 18.5″-28.5″, new in package. Cost on Ebay is $25 and higher for each set. Have 3 sets, all 3 for $40 obo. 410-430-0476

7. Rideables horse, 24V, for outside, includes charger, makes noises, $150. Entertainment cabinet, 7 feet tall, cabinets open, price lowered to $150 today. Variety of childrens snow boots, $10 each. 443-880-1331

8. Gun cabinet with double glass doors and bottom storage, olds 10 guns, asking $250. 1-757-894-1895

9. East point regulation size ping pong table, gently used for only about 6 months, comes with 4 paddles and ping pong balls, disassembles into 2 parts and folds for easy storage. Heavy item, must pick up, in Melfa, Va, $200 or best offer. 757-387-7603

10. 2 Twin mattress sets (mattress & box spring) for sale, like new, $75 each set. TV stand on casters, $25. 757-692-8080

11. Car for sale, 4 brand new tires, 2001 Ford Taurus, $500 OBO. 757-442-2762

12. Looking for an 1972 Honda Trail 70 motorcycle. 757-854-8851

13. 2002 Dodge Durango, runs and drives, $1,500. 443-523-5741

14. Well used electric lift chair, works fine, $30. 757-789-5364

15. Looking for a 2 + bedroom shack, only needs electric, water, and a bathroom door big enough for a wheel chair, and accept pets! Looking at $700 – $750 month anywhere from the state line to Bay Bridge. 757-655-0365

16. For Sale: 10″ Skil Table Saw with legs, works fine, $100. 757-442-7029

17. 2008 Ford Escape XLT All Wheel Drive, $750, tan. 757-894-8121

18. 2 sets of rims: 17 inch for a Toyota Tundra and Outlaw 2 Racing aluminum Rims for a Toyota or Chevy, wide, 6 lug. 6 HP 4-stroke Yamaha outboard, tiller handle, long shaft, has carburetor. 757-824-0046

19. 14′ boat, motor, and trailer. Good all around boat for fishing, ducking, and marsh hen hunting. Well taken care of. $3,700. 757-787-3070

20. FOR SALE: Highchair $25 obo, front-facing car seat $40 obo, potty $15 obo. Serious inquiries only!! Call (757)387-7286, if no answer, leave message

21. 10 aluminum window shutters, green – $100. Small safe – $20. Medium torch tank cart – $40. *If interested or have any questions call 757-710-3719

22. Toyo S20 open country tire, 235/55R18 99H, $20, really good condition. 757-894-8118

23. 1998 Ford Ranger, has a few rust spots, asking $1,000. It is located on Chincoteague Island. 757-894-8673

