Accomack County added two new test positives in Thursday’s COVID-19 report. All other metrics are unchanged. There has been only one hospitalization in the last several weeks. Northampton’s numbers remain at zero. in all three categories.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 17 to 690 statewide.

Taking a look at COVID by the percentages on the Eastern Shore, Accomack has had 1,197 test positives since the beginning of the pandemic some of which can be attributed to the hot spots at the poultry plants in March and April. That figure represents 3.5% of the overall county population. Accomack has reported 92 hospitalizations which is 7.6% of those who tested positive and three tenths of one percent of the overall population. The total number of deaths in Accomack County is 19 representing six hundreds of one percent of the overall population and 2.5% of the number who have tested positive. 97% of those who have tested positive have recovered.

Northampton has had 311 test positives which includes an outbreak at a long term care facility. The total percentage of Northampton residents who have tested positive is 2.4%. Northampton has reported 49 hospitalizations which represents four tenths of one percent 9f the overall population and Northampton has reported 31 deaths which represents. 9% of the total test positives in the county with most of these due to the long term facility outbreak. 91% of those who tested positive recovered in Northampton County and two tenths of one percent of the overall population died from the pandemic since mid March.

Shorewide, three tenths of one percent of the overall population has been hospitalized with COVID-19 and the death rate Shorewide is one tenth of one percent of the overall population.

.