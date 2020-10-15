Vernon Ames Drummond, Sr., 88, husband of the late Mary Franklin Dize Drummond and a resident of Painter, VA, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Nassawadox, VA. A native of Craddockville, VA, he was the son of the late Melvin E. Drummond, Sr. and the late Dorothy Custis Drummond. He was a retired farmer and member of Exmore Baptist Church.

He is survived by a son, Vernon Ames Drummond, Jr. and his wife, Shannon, of Craddockville; three daughters, Mary M. Doughty of Willis Wharf, VA, Rita M. Higbee and her husband, Ira, of Painter, and Annette Hall and her husband, Ron, of Capeville, VA; a brother, Melvin E. Drummond, Jr. of Painter; ten grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 2:00PM at Belle Haven Cemetery with Reverend Jonathan Carpenter officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Exmore Baptist Church, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, Virginia 23350 or Shore Christian Academy, 11624 Occohannock Road, Exmore, Virginia 23350.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doughtyfuneralhome.com

Arrangements were made by Doughty Funeral Home in Exmore, Virginia.

.