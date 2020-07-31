Swap Shop items from Thursday, July 30, 2020
- Color TV, $20. Eureka upright vacuum, $20. House TV, $20. LF someone to donate sofa. 757-331-2598
- LF someone with left over bundles of roofing shingles for a shed, color doesn’t matter. Exterior house trailer door, great shape, just the door, not the wooden frame, $150. 757-505-6521
- Bucket for a front end loader, 20 inches, $450. 757-894-5713
- VIP 49cc scooter, speedometer doesn’t work, scooter starts up and drives, 757-665-4594
- LF outside waterfalls for a yard. LF tall statues. 4 foot Bear box scrape, can also pull up tree roots, $600 firm. 8N Ford tractor with 4 foot bushog on back, needs some carburetor work, $2,200 for all. 757-710-5238
- Heavy duty ladder racks for a van or suburban, $50. 757-710-1489
- White potatoes, four different kinds, redskins, small, regular and large chefs. 757-350-1972
- 2 futons, fold out to queen size bed, $50 each, cloth, black in color, $0. Truck tires, 2 20-inch, 2 18-inch, $40. Wire fencing, coated, green, includes hardware, 300-400 linear feet. 757-710-1490
- LF outboard motor for 18-35 HP, shortshaft hopefully. 757-709-1452
- 14 Ducks For sale one month old! Located in Parksley 15$ a each if you buy more than 2 10$ each. 7576948733
- Looking for a 4×8 or 4×6 utility trailer with a maximum weight rating 2,000lbs or less. 5704527765
- 1996 buick regal low miles runs an drive heat an a.c, $2000 obo.. or trade…. full size truck tool box no key $60.. push mower runs an cut $60. 7573505873
- looking for an 2Bedroom House or Apartment in or around Pocomoke, New church or Snow hill area (800-775.00) call or text me 7576941704
- 2 bedroom/1 bath home for rent in Painter. Asking $800.00 per month plus security deposit. Section 8 accepted. Serious inquires May contact 757-359-5424.
- Platinum Health carousel sliding shower chair. Used 3 times. Like new. 4424368
- Nordic Trak elliptical machine, 0Like new, Only used a couple of times, Paid $1000, asking 300$ firm. 7577100109
- 2013 Blue Buick Lacrosse, Very good condition, leather seats, fully loaded. 158,000 miles. Asking $10,000. 7576783551
- White long bed Ford F 150, great work truck, good condition. 187,000 miles . Asking $8000. 4433408812
- Lance Armstrong Livestrong elliptical for sale. $300. 7578941272