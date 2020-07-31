Isaias is officially a category one hurricane. Long range predictions from the National Hurricane Center and two reliable computer models have the storm affecting the Shore in some way. The storm is expected to move north of Hispanola and approach the east coast of Florida. The forecasts then move the storm up the coast and have it making landfall over Cape Hatteras sometime on Monday. As of Friday morning, both models have the storm storm passing over the Shore and moving quickly up the coast which would give us heavy rain and tropical storm winds. The cone of uncertainty ranges from west of Richmond to 150 miles offshore.

By Saturday the potential path of the storm and its intensity should be much clearer.

So what should we on the Eastern Shore do? Today everyone needs to consider what options they have in case we get several inches of rain and tropical storm winds. You can log onto the Hurricane Preparedness Guide on ShoreDailyNews.com and the Eastern Shore Radio app sponsored by A&N Electric Cooperative and WESR or pick up a paper copy at many local businesses. You can find a list under the weather tab at shoredailynews.com.

Think about what you might need to do to secure your home and your boats and get an emergency kit together. Don’t forget to have available a battery powered radio, extra batteries and personal protective products as well.

At this point, it doesn’t look like this is going to be a major storm but it’s always best to plan for the worst and hope for the best.

On Saturday the picture should become clearer and it will be time to decide what you plan to do. As of now we expect the worst effects to be on or near our coast either late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.

We will be watching all weekend and have information you need both on air and on shoredailynews.com.

