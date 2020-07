The Accomack County Treasurer’s Office is reminding taxpayers that the due date for 2020 real estate and personal property taxes are due August 3. Payments may be mailed, deposited in the drop box outside of the County Administration building in Accomac, or made via the County’s tax payment website at accomacktax.com. For your convenience a new electronic check or e-check payment option has been added to the website that allows payments to be made for a flat fee of $1.50.

.