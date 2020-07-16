1.Wooden captains chairs, 20-30, $10. 757-710-0846

2. Camper shell for an 8 foot bed, best offer. Big TV with entertainment center with glass door on wheels. Roll top desk. 757-505-6783

3. Single bottom plow for a 3 point hitch tractor, real good shape, $200. 5 foot botch blade for a 3 point hitch, $300. Dual burner Mr. Heater propane heater, $25. 757-678-7836

4. 5 foot Rototiller that you hook behind a tractor, $1,200. 757-710-9562

5. 4 boats, 3 boat trailers, all negotiable, come take a look, cheap. 757-387-9898

6. Solid oak dinette, table, 6 chairs, 2 inserts, hutch, quite heavy, $200 firm. 757-693-1337 Parksley

7. Hoover vacuum cleaner with all accessories, good shape, $25. Animal cage, $25. Wooden porch glider, $55. 757-442-5513

8. Single bed mattress, good shape, no stains, clean, $10. Metal artwork, cut out, handpainted, 3 roosters, 10-12 inches tall, $7. Set of JC Penney China, looks like Wedgeworth, coffee/tea set, $20. 757-694-7012

9. LF inversion chair. 757-999-4670

10. Looking for architectural shingles. Call 757-894-1696

11. LF a place to rent. 757-990-5359

12. LF baby goats for pets. 757-710-5724 in Parksley

13. 2 50-gallon pickel barrels, like plastic drums, screw on lid with rubber seal, water tight, one open 55-gallon regular drum, for trash, $10 a piece. 757-665-4868

14. Two vintage christening dresses for sale, one long and one short. Beautiful condition,. Also, a Jessica McClintock christening dress with slip, long length. $20 each. 757-787-7351

15. For sale: Complete set of golf clubs with a new golf bag. $100. Antique schoolhouse desk with folding seat…excellent condition. $100. Antique cedar chest- $50 757-787-3242

16. 2007 Honda Shadow VLX 650 $2,500. 443-523-5741

17. 2007 Mercury Montego runs needs some work $1,200. 609-780-4960

18. 2000 Ford F-150 pickup, camper shell, $1,200, high mileage. Honda 6,000 watt generator, $50, needs carburetor cleaned. 757-894-3742

19. an ole stoneware crock with blue cobalt early 1900’s. Ole wire vintage clam or oyster baskets along with vintage 3ft clam rake. 2 20 guage stocks for Browning shotgun. Looking to purchase old hand carved decoys. 757-387-7506

20. Looking for someone to do some light outdoor labor in Greenbush area. Must have transportation. Call Val 301.509.2684

21. Want to Buy …Medium Sized Wood Stove in Good Condition with blower if possible. Reasonably Priced. Please Call & Leave Message (757) 665-1952

22. Looking for three bedroom house to rent in the Pocomoke or Greenbackville area. 724-920-1885

23. Looking for electric stove& refrigerator 757-894-9591

24. Set of keys found on lot across from Adams UMC in Parksley. Call 757-710-4469

25.Craftsman lawn mower with 42 inch cut. Troybilt zero turn mower, 50 inch cut. 757-331-1911 if interested.

