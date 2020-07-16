The Rev. Dr. Donald R. Broad, 94, of Bobtown, VA, died at his home on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held at the Onancock Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Naomi Makemie Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 397, Onancock, VA 23417, or to the Eastern Shore Coalition Against Domestic Violence (ESCADV) P.O. Box 3, Onancock, VA 23417.

Memory tributes may be shared with the family, and complete obituary viewed, at www.williamsfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements by the Williams-Onancock Funeral Home.

