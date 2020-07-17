Two citizens addressed the Accomack County Board of Supervisors Wednesday night concerning the number of out of state fishermen that use the ramps at Folly Creek and Gargatha. Janet Martin Turner of Folly Creek and Jerry Sask of Tempranceville told the Board that most of the users of these ramps are out of state fishermen and that the County should consider a fee for using the ramps. Turner said that she called several locations in Maryland and Delaware and everyone charges a ramp fee. She also said that Wachapreague, Quinby, Onancersock and Chincoteague currently charge a launching fee. Both advocated selling stickers that will enable the buyers to use any county owned launching ramp.

Both said that through their observations those who come from out of state come to our ramps and fish our waters. But they also said that most of those users bring their own gas and pack their own food and then return home at the end of the day. While it has been said in the past that a fee would mean fewer fishing parties would not come here and buy gas, bait and food and stay in our motels.

Both Sask and Turner said that ramp fees have become the norm now and sportsmen are used to paying to launch their boats therefore it wouldn’t prevent anyone from coming to Accomack County to fish. Both said the ramp decals would give fishermen access to all county ramps and would recoup the cost of maintaining the sites and not pass it on to the County taxpayers.

County Administrator Mike Mason said they have received emails complaining about this matter and that the staff and an attorney employed by the County are looking into the matter and weighing the options.