1.Chevy V8 pickup 694-1398

2.2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee, fully loaded, 5.7 Hemi engine, 4wd, good condition $4,000 757-709-1181

3.30in cut Snapper mower in excellent condition $500 757-787-7268

4.Gas stove w/ tank, refrigerator 757-709-5671

5.Older snapper riding mower for free 710-2823

6.LF men’s bicycle 757-350-0559

7.50cc scooter for parts $100, marble table $50 709-5038

8.Queen size black leather headboard, footboard, and bed frame $150, Sansuey 331 receiver $500, 7 men’s dress suits 46long $50 each 757-710-1490

9.757-536-9422 LF 0 turn lawnmower in excellent condition for reasonable price, serious callers

10.757-709-2659 LF utility trailer, LF someone to work on a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica

11.2007 Dodge Caravan 894-1521

12.10k BTU ac unit $200, 1k watt microwave $25 787-2963

13.Upright vacuum, coffee maker, color tv 757-331-2598

14.LF Chest freezer 757-710-4274

15.1989 GMC pickup, automatic, 2wd, needs minor front end work $700 obo 410-422-8973

16.4 aluminum rims 16in $250 obo 709-5656

17.678-2244 LF gmc pickup

18.Refrigerator, upright freezer, various plumbing tools 387-7149

19.10in stainless steel heavy duty crab pot puller, LF small stand-behind boat console 710-8645 call and leave a message

20.Tractor pull behind tiller $600 710-3192

21.LF large conversion van w/ wheelchair lift 757-710-7723

22.LF used washing machine 387-0466

23.LF trailer door 30in x 5ft.2.5in, LF fixer up trailer 757-894-8813

24.4 guns, 3 are shotguns all for $400 firm, 51in. blue heron Bobby swain carving, carousel horse from Phillip’s Crabhouse $650 757-710-5600

25.1973 Mobile Home to give away w/ furnace and refrigerator 709-9255