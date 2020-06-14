The Eastern Shore added five new COVID-19 cases in Sunday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health.

Accomack County was attributed four of the new cases, which brings its total to 993. Accomack County’s hospitalizations and deaths remained unchanged, at 59 and 14.

Northampton County added one new case, which brings their total to 262. Northampton’s hospitalizations and deaths also remained unchanged, at 34 and 27.

The Eastern Shore processed 50 tests in Sunday’s numbers, for a test positive rate of 10%.

Virginia added 604 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing its overall total of 52,103, and added 33 new probable COVID-19 cases, for a total of 2,403.

24 new hospitalizations were reported by the Virginia Department of Health, bringing Virginia’s overall total of 5,506, and one additional probable COVID-19 hospitalization was reported, for a total of 5,506. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare reported confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations fell again by 20 to 656, but pending current test result COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 19 to 302.

Virginia processed 8,974 tests in Sunday’s numbers, for a test positive rate of 6.73%.

