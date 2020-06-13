The Eastern Shore added four new COVID-19 cases in Saturday morning’s report from the Virginia Department of Health, and one new death.

Accomack County was attributed two of the new cases, bringing its total to 989. Accomack also reported one new hospitalization, for an overall total of 59, and one new death, for a total of 14.

Northampton County likewise added two new COVID-19 cases, for a new total of 261. Hospitalizations and deaths for Northampton remained unchanged at 34 and 27.

The Eastern Shore’s outbreaks remained unchanged at 10.

38 tests were processed by the Eastern Shore Health District, for a test positive rate of 10.52%.

Virginia added 646 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, for an overall total of 51,499, and 12 new probable COVID-19 cases, for a total of 2,370.

The VDH added 65 new confirmed hospitalizations in Virginia, for an overall total of 5,482, and one additional probable COVID-19 hospitalization, for a total of 5,482. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports 13 new confirmed current COVID-19 hospitalizations, but a sharp decline in pending test result COVID-19 hospitalizations, which fell 80 to 283 total.

Virginia reported nine new deaths, for a total of 1,435, and two fewer probable COVID-19 deaths, for a new total of 106.

Virginia processed 9,451 tests in Saturday’s numbers, for a test positive rate of 6.83%.

.