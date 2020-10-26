1.LF 2-3 bed 1-2 bath home for rent, between Onley and the Maryland line, within price range of $750, must allow pets 757-894-9414

2.Queen size Ashley Chime 12in. plush hybrid mattress $125, 3 5gal. plastic portable fuel tanks $15 each, Weber grill model 1200 portable w/ foldable cart $150 757-442-3102

3.Poland 16in chainsaw, gas powered, worked when last used 757-678-3034

4.Kitchen set w/ 4 chairs $25, sofa the turn into queen size bed w/ 2 matching chairs $100 obo, 3 Bedroom trailer for rent in Birdsnest, application required 757-678-7483

5.LF 1 bedroom apartment 757-709-0271

6.LF 20ft flagpole 757-999-0083

7.Set of brand new wheels from a Volkswagen, 18in $700, troybuilt grass cutter 410-831-5120 serious inquiries only

8.Heavy trundle bed $100 757-710-9928

9.350-1908 LF somebody who makes dresses or outfits

10.24ft T-craft boat, inboard/outboard $2,500 obo 894-0413

11.Land for rent for hunting, 2 set of ladder racks $50, 10+ bushels of walnuts 710-1489

12.Schoolhouse clock, 30day wind up clock $75 442-9030

13.Set of heavy duty shelving plastic/nylon 2ft by 3ft, 2 stacks of 3 and 2 stacks of 4 $25 for all, original Robert Cox oil painting 29in by 41in $50 757-665-4932

14.LF pontoon boat trailer 30ft by 10ft, dual or triple axle 757-894-3745 ask for Bill

15.2007 Pontiac G5 2 door, great condition 757-709-1260

16.Pile of walnuts for free In Onancock 787-4808

17.2 pc. sectional sofa, brown in color $600 obo, Dell laptop and HP printer $150 obo 757-787-7969

18.Kerosene heater w/ brand new wick 23k BTU $75, comes with 2 jugs 757-387-0805

19.1989 Chevy work van $1,500 cash, 1970 Volkswagen Super Beetle, 1970’s Jukebox 443-366-4412

20.442-3056 LF upright freezer, LF riding mower

21.Free piano, computer chair, LF upright freezer 894-8118

22.710-5238 Warner heavy duty 40ft extension ladder $250, LF somebody to work on a Bobcat

23.Gas leaf blower, salt treated lumber, LF scrap and junk appliances 757-678-2566

24.1992 Chevrolet $400, needs transmission 757-709-3474