Rose Marie Steelman Rippon, 94, wife of the late Thomas W. “Biddy” Rippon and a resident of Eastville, VA, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Heritage Hall Healthcare in Nassawadox, VA. A native Chincoteague, VA, she was the daughter of the late John David Steelman and the late Mary Jeanette Carter Steelman. She was a member of Cheriton Baptist Church.

She is survived by two sons, John Lee Rippon and his wife, Susan, of Exmore VA, Thomas Wilson Rippon, Jr. and his wife, Jennifer, of Nassawadox; three grandchildren, Thomas Benson Rippon, Thomas Wilson Rippon III and his wife, Laurel, and Emily Rippon Weisskopf and her husband, John; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two sisters, Patricia Steelman Mapp and Frances S. Clark.

Due to the current situation with the COVID- 19 virus, a private graveside service will be conducted at Cape Charles Cemetery with Rev. Dr. Charles Peterson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cheriton Baptist Church, P.O. Box 227, Cheriton, VA 23316.

Arrangements made by Wilkins-Doughty Funeral Home in Cape Charles, Virginia.

.