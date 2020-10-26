Accomack County reported three additional COVID-19 test positives in Monday’s report from the Virginia Department of Health. The Eastern Shore Health District processed 49 tests for a test positive rate of 6.1%.

Virginia reported 759 new COVID-19 test positives with 145 additional probable cases.

The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association reports current COVID-19 hospitalizations increased by 40 to 736 statewide. Virginia has 3,652 available hospital beds for potential COVID-19 patients.

Two new deaths were reported statewide in Monday’s report and probable deaths were unchanged.

Virginia processed 15,308 tests for a test positive rate of 4.9%.

