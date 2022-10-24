1.Free sofa. 757-387-2681, leave message

2. 1957 Ford 800 Tractor with scraper blade, $2,500 OBO, running and ready to go. 757-709-8480

3. Camper Shell for a Chevy S-10 or Dodge Dakota, short, has 3rd light. 757-505-6721

4. 1989 Chevrolet Silverado pick up with Camper shell. Low miles and solid truck. Inspection good until October 2023, asking $3,000 OBO. Call for more details. 757-710-7660

5. Side by side almond color refrigerator in good working condition, asking price $200. You can reach me at 757-710-3897

6. 48″ wide metal outdoor firewood rack in nice condition $30. Call 757-442-2465

7. LF puppy, free pitbull or old english puppy, either free or low fee. 757-678-3813

8. Luminarc Grand Noblesse 8 1/2 oz. white wine glasses, made in France, set of six, $25. Macy’s Brand In-Style women’s denim jacket, new, frayed hem, size medium, but fits large, $20. 1-757-787-7351

9. 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan, 330k miles, runs good, needs catalytic converted fixed, heater coil needs work, good tires, engine good, transmission good. 757-694-7708

10. Crossbow, Wicked Ridge Invader HP, quiver, 8 arrows, 10 point scope, $150 firm. 757-824-0306

11. Brass look twin headboard $10, in Marion Station, Md. 1-443-614-8179

12. Wheelchair lift for a van or car. Call for price (757)789-5287

13. 2007 grey LIFTED Ford F-150, 169,000 miles, $14,000. Text only 757-709-5236

14. LF pepper relish & pickled watermelon rind. 757-693-1838

15. 3 cubic feet deep freezer for sale, $100. 5 piece kitchen set, $100. LF junk appliances and scrap metal, will come get free. 757-678-2566

16. 3 ton floor jack, $60. Toolbox for a small pickup, $60. LF someone who can work on moped. 757-709-0923

17. 2 John Deere L120, 48 inch cut, $500 apiece. 443-359-3653 in Painter

18. In Parksley Nursing Home, LF donations of school stuff or clothing, 757-665-5133