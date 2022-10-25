Virginia Long photo.

In a game that was postponed twice due to Hurricane Ian, the Northampton Yellow Jackets met the Middlesex Chargers in a special edition of Monday Night Football broadcasted live on 103.3 FM WESR and came out victorious 39-20.

The Yellow Jacket’s balanced running attack was led by Wyatt Anderson, who had 17 carries for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Anderson was named by Kenny Walker as WESR’s Subway Player of the Game.

Other Jackets who put rushing numbers up included Colin Hooper who had 4 rushes for 48 yards, Jayden Savage added 6 rushes for 31 yards and a touchdown, Quarterback Ronrico Bugg added a touchdown run and Tanner Feltes who had 7 rushes for 27 yards.

Bugg was 6 of 9 passing for 81 yards and one touchdown pass, all of which went to Senior tight end Braden Justice.