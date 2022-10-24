Three individuals were transported to Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital this morning. 911 received a report of a residence in Accomac at 9:07 Saturday. The fire was at 24497 Front St in Accomac. Units from Onancock, Tasley, Parksley, Melfa and Onancock EMS responded to the call.
