1.2002 Dodge Dakota 4×4 pickup, runs, transfer case needs work to move, $1,800 757-693-1450
2.boating equipment, 3 bedroom 1 bath Handyman special, DUDs for sale or trade 757-693-0333
3.LF female sheep or female goat 757-350-1080
4.Wooden bunk bed set $125 obo 757-387-7267
5.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts $1,000 obo 757-607-7664
6.New queen mattress and box set 757-331-4478
7.2005 Toyota Scion, black, moon roof, runs great, inspected, $2,300 410-977-2960
8.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074
9.LF burn barrels 757-377-3689
10.black leather queen headboard and frame $40, DVD player $15 757-694-1635
11.2 matching living room chairs $75, 3 color TVs $20 each, 2 matching nightstands w/ 2 drawers each $45, all items negotiable 757-678-7483
12.pair of 2 drawer filing cabinets $15 for both or $10 each, Lane recliner, dark tan, works fine $25, Kenmore sewing machine w/ cabinet $25 757-710-2982
13.FREE heating oil, must be able to drain above-ground tank 240-205-6870
14.2010 Dodge Caravan, drives great $3,000 443-523-5741
15.Lasco garden bath tub, drop in w/ fast-fill faucet, excellent $100 757-787-3069
16.Chickens for sale 757-710-3192
17.Treadmill, slightly used, power incline, heart-rate monitor, foldable $100 757-710-8554
18.Oreck upright vacuum cleaner, Founder’s gold series, 5 extra bags included $50 757-694-5660
19.LF gas range stove 757-710-3755
20.Male Turkey, very tame, loves kids, hand-raised, willing to sell or trade for a female Turkey 757-710-3192
21.28 ton County Line log-splitter w/ new spare tire $800, 42in. Agri-Fab pull-behind lawn sweeper $125 757-678-5454
22.LF unwanted cars & trucks, running or not, must be complete 757-302-5082
23.FREE couch, power tools (drills, saws, etc), welder’s helmet 757-787-2833 call after 5 PM
24.LF small kerosene space heater 757-694-1236
25.Landscaping equipment $2,700, formal dining room w/ hutch set $400, FREE dryer 757-469-2223
26.2004 Lincoln Town Car, 132k original miles $3,800 obo 757-709-2242
27.English riding saddle and riding gear 443-235-1620
28.Various mechanical oils 757-387-0051
29.2008 Suzuki Boulevard 800cc, fuel injection $3,000, 2019 Gravely mint condition $5,500 757-894-5713
30.757-999-0169 pumpkins $2 each
31.757-710-5238 737 Diesel bobcat, oil filters changed $10,500 firm, 40gal. Electric water heater, only used ~3 months $150 firm, LF Rottweiler puppy Call after 5 PM
32.LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566
33.Poland Pro riding mower in excellent condition 757-505-6783
34.Long table in excellent condition $75 757-442-6445
35.65in color tv, China closet, secretary w/ glass doors 757-694-8625