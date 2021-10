By Kelley Gaskill



The simplest definition of nostalgia is that it’s people’s reflection on their cherished memories, a sentimentality for the past. Watch someone who’s reminiscing about “the good ol’ days” and you’ll likely find them smiling. This week, Kelley visited with George McMath as he reflected on gathering memories of days gone by from about 90 local residents to compile his newest book Remembering When: A Collection of Memories About Life On Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

