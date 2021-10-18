According to Sheriff Todd Wessells, on October 15, 2021 at approximately 10:57 a.m., the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joseph Tykot for Second Degree Murder.

In June of 2016, Deputies responded to a body lying in the field near Davis Wharf Road. The body was identified as forty-one year old Eric Clifford Rhatigan of Eastville, Virginia. Rattigan’s body was transported to the Norfolk Medical Examiner’s Office, where the cause of death was ruled a homicide. Tykot’s arrest is a result of this investigation.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on this or any other crime is asked to contact the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at (757) 787-1131 or (757) 824-5666 or tips may be submitted through our website at accomackcountysheriffsoffice.org.

