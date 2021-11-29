1.2002 Dodge Dakota pickup, crew cab, 4wd, motor runs great, transmission and transfer case need work $1,000 obo 757-693-1450

2.Turkey, rabbits, pigeon pairs for sale 757-710-3192

3.LF chimney sweep 757-999-1664

4.Pet Mate hard plastic dog carrier 28×20 $35, Brother electronic typewriter w/ instruction booklet, runs fine $30 757-442-7029

5.LF room to rent 443-859-3021

6.Briggs & Stratton generator 15hp, 13,500 starting watts, 8,000 running $550, 610-324-5510

7.Lazy Boy recliner w/ electric leg-lift, beige corduroy material, in great shape $100 757-787-3069

8.FREE Upright piano w/ bench, around 100 years old, cream color, excellent condition 804-937-9733

9.Set of 4 Firestone truck tires, size LT245/70/R17, over 50% tread, $200 obo 757-387-7174

10.LF portable CD player for a car 757-709-4287

11.Eli Manning rookie cards, various Tom Brady cards, Jim Davis (creator of Garfield comic strip) authentic A Manager’s Work Is Never Done portrait 757-990-5849

12.Used truck tires 245-70-17 $50 apiece, LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

13.Craftsman branch and brush shredder on steel platform, 5hp engine $100 757-678-7751

14.2 50cc scooters, both run, $300 each, Caboda 52in grass cutter w/ steering wheel $750, 800 Suzuki Boulevard motorcycle $3,000 757-894-5713

15.FREE 2 female kittens 16-18weeka old, spayed, rabies shots, wormed and flead, 757-710-1778 text KITTEN

16.Hunting land for Rent 757-710-1489

17.6 baseball gloves $60 obo, 6ft decorative tree w/ pot $25 obo, vintage tin truck by Betty Boop $30 757-787-2616

18.LF somebody to cut grass 757-678-2244