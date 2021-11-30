Funeral services for Mr. Ralph L. Godwin of Bloxom, will be conducted from the chapel of the Williams-Parksley Funeral Home, Friday afternoon at 2:00, with The Reverend Dr. David Denny officiating. Interment will follow at the John W. Taylor Memorial Cemetery in Temperanceville. There will be a visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.

Memorial donations may be made to Drummondtown Baptist Church, P.O. Box 282, Accomac, VA 23301, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

