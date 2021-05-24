1.3.5 cubic ft Cement mixer, never used, 22in. cut Cub Cadet push mower, Thunderbay Y43 Earth Pole auger power head 757-894-7175

2.LF somebody who does boat striping or vinyl graphics for a 23ft boat, LF 22ft boat trailer for reasonable price 609-780-4960

3.Electrolux carpet shampooer in very good condition $125, Parabody Leg extension/curl bench in very good condition $75 410-430-0476

4.EarthWay Precision Garden seeder $50 717-688-1893

5.Electrolux vacuum cleaner, powerful, maintained, accessories included $425 949-510-1606

6.1999 Toyota Camry $2,400 443-523-5741

7.LF 3 bed, 2 bath home for rent, must be pet friendly 252-308-8930

8.5 prom dresses ranging in size from 4 to 9/10 $50, 2 chest of drawers, $65 each or both for $110 757-999-4427

9.Nikon camera, like new, battery included, $100, only 1 picture taken 757-414-3807

10.2003 Ford F-150, standard shift, V8, runs good, 4wd $2,500 obo 757-693-1337

11.7 guitars, 2 electric acoustic, acoustic electric bass 710-1489

12.Pittsburgh Steelers jacket, like new $60 obo, size XL 757-894-1513

13.4 16in wheels $200 410-202-9948

14.LF utility trailer 6×10 or 6×12 757-894-1903

15.Ford F-350 flatbed 710-0810

16.China cabinet $200 obo 757-678-6547

17.Stained glass lampshade, gold & amber, no cracks $50, little giant hand truck, 4ft tall, 800lbs capacity $50, t-post clips $20 757-665-4932

18.1999 Mazda Protege, 4 door, needs canister surge valve, LF 2 used tires size 265-70-r17, LF 2 bedroom trailer within price range of $650 a month, 410-422-8973

19.2004 Chevy Silverado, 2 door, very good condition, $2,800, LF dual axle car trailer, cheap as possible, 302-519-1311

20.42in craftsman LT1000 riding mower $600 obo, LF any junk lawnmowers or lawn equipment 757-505-6863

21.Burn barrels, washer & dryer, LF junk appliances and scrap metal, 678-2566

22.Various appliances (washers, dryers, microwaves, etc), Husqvarna 48in riding mower, motor is blown, good for parts 757-894-3007