Virginia’s confirmed COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen to their lowest levels since April 2, 2020, the first week the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association began reporting. Hospitalizations statewide fell by 11 to 418 Monday morning.

Virginia also reported its lowest overall test positive day since March 12, 2020, reporting 76 total additional test positives. 103 additional confirmed test positives were reported, but probable cases were revised downward by 27.

The Eastern Shore’s COVID metrics were unchanged Monday morning. The Eastern Shore Health District’s 7 day positivity rate fell to 5.2%.

10 additional deaths were reported statewide.

