1.4 Nitto all terrain grabber on/off road tires size 285-70-17 $150 obo, Remington 12gauge 3.5in pump shotgun $325 obo, heavy duty safe $125 obo 757-894-9230

2.LF bariatric shower chair 757-660-5878

3.Bosch 10in miter saw mounted on Rigid saw utility folding stand w/ wheels $150 obo 757-787-2421

4.LF long haired kitten 757-894-9701

5.Large 150gal tank $75, 2003 Oldsmobile Bravada $1,500 obo 757-787-1917

6.LF 1 bedroom apartment 709-0271

7.LF house or trailer to rent, must be pet friendly 894-1233

8.LF used car trailer in good condition, 1996 Ford XLT 4wd $1,850, 302-519-1311

9.LF trailer door 30.5in wide, 5ft 10.5in height w/ frame, LF double wide trailer fixer-upper 757-894-9584

10.2 kerosene lanterns w/ metal handles, good wicks $5 apiece or $8 for both, tabletop humidifier, 30~ pairs of women’s shoes $3 a pair 694-7102

11.32in flatscreen tv, brand new $100 obo 757-515-6747

12.John Deere 42in cut 0 turn mower in excellent shape, cub cadet 42in cut mower 757-787-7969

13.4 brand new tires 215-70-15, misc kitchenware, LF used car, preferably a Buick or similar 443-365-4134 ask for Janice

14.2010 Nissan Altima 894-6987

15.2004 Isuzu SUV $2,700, runs and looks good, very good shape 442-1167

16.LF junk appliances 757-678-2566

17.LF microwave or stove 757-709-8118

18.Electric Hospital bed to give away 757-678-3152

19.757-709-8028 RCA 10 Viking Pro laptop tablet, Firestone destination tire $25, mantis tiller

20.2 pressure washers Excell 2200psi and Troybuilt 2800psi $100 each firm and $200 for pair, Binoculars by Jason $50, various pieces stereo equipment 757-710-1490

21.Brown futon couch $125, men’s suits of various colors, small microwave $15 757-442-1309

22.Heavy duty set of ladder racks $50, will paint for $60 710-1489

23.300blackout AR15 style rifle 678-3840

24.Framus acoustic guitar, no case, no strap, in very good condition, LF reliable car, or small suv for reasonable price 757-894-1456