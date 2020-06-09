According to an article on WAVY.com, Virginia has temporarily suspended all evictions through June 28 after Governor Ralph Northam requested a temporary statewide moratorium on all eviction proceedings over the weekend.

Northam request was granted by Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Lemons, who issued an order that stops eviction proceedings in the Commonwealth for nearly three weeks.

“I am grateful to the Chief Justice for granting this order, and for the activists who have been working tirelessly on this important issue,” Northam wrote. “Access to safe and stable housing is critically important, and this action will keep thousands of families in their homes as we work to get them the support they need.”

The moratorium gives Virginians more time as the state works to implement a rent relief program for residents facing housing insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic. Northam’s office says details about the rent relief initiative will be released in the coming weeks.

