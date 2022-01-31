1.Dodge pickup $1,000 obo, 3 ton jack $150, LF burn barrels 757-387-0650

2.LF old anvil 410-790-0548

3.LF claw feet for an old bath tub 757-442-9702

4.set of 4 Firestone truck tires size LT245-70-r17, $200 obo 757-387-7174

5.FREE 100 Year old Upright piano w/ bench, painted cream, in excellent condition 804-937-9733

6.LF portable CD player 757-709-4287

7.609-780-4960 LF late model car or truck, can need work, LF car trailer for reasonable price

8.Floor model cabinet $60 757-709-1522

9.FREE Full bedroom set w/ king size water bed, pool table 914-906-0175

10.LF railing for a front porch, Wood or metal 757-442-2203 call after 5

11.LF puppies for a reasonable price 757-709-2432

12.302-519-1311 LF work truck as cheap as possible

13.Antique Wood stove, Earth brand, $500 obo, 2 Anderson windows $100 607-437-4782

14.60 VHS tapes and a VCR $70 757-787-7268

15.Refrigerator $150 757-894-8118

16.LF parts for a Armstrong saw 757-999-9126