Eastern Shore Public Library and the Northampton Free Library will open expanded hours starting Tuesday, February 1, 2022. The Accomac location will be open Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Tuesday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, and Saturday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. The Northampton Free Library in Nassawadox will be open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm, Thursday from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm, and Saturday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Patrons visiting Chincoteague and Cape Charles libraries should contact them directly for hours of operation.

Patrons are in for a pleasant surprise when they re-enter the Accomac library, particularly the large print readers. Library staff thank you for your patience as shelving was rearranged to provide better public service. For more information or to schedule a curbside pick-up, call Eastern Shore Public Library at 757-787-3400 or visit espl.org.