Service for Mr. Carl Warren of Painter will be conducted from the John O. Morris Funeral Chapel, Nassawadox, on February 1, 2022 at 12 Noon with Rev. Michael Turner officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held Monday, January 31, 2022 from 2 PM until 4 PM. “Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.jmorrisfuneralhome.org.
Related Posts
Buddy Hickman formerly of Concord Wharf
December 3, 2020
Richard Weeks
October 10, 2018
Mrs. Elizabeth Holiday Ames
January 6, 2021
John McKim Roache, Jr.
April 18, 2018
Local Conditions
January 31, 2022, 1:06 pm
Mostly sunny
38°F
38°F
9 mph
real feel: 36°F
current pressure: 30 in
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 9 mph E
wind gusts: 11 mph
UV-Index: 3
sunrise: 7:07 am
sunset: 5:25 pm
5 hours ago
Second child dies from injuries in Friday morning Birdsnest accident - Shore Daily NewsA second child has died of her injuries following a Friday morning crash on the Eastern Shore, according to Virginia State Police. The girl was in a car that had stopped for a school bus on Route 13 i...