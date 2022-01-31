Service for Mr. Carl Warren of Painter will be conducted from the John O. Morris Funeral Chapel, Nassawadox, on February 1, 2022 at 12 Noon with Rev. Michael Turner officiating. Visitation and viewing will be held Monday, January 31, 2022 from 2 PM until 4 PM. “Relatives and friends may call the John O. Morris Funeral Home, Nassawadox for additional information and/or visit the funeral home website: www.jmorrisfuneralhome.org.