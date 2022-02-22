The 4th seeded Northampton Yellow Jackets fell to the 5th seeded Middlesex Chargers Monday night in the opening round of the Virginia State Region 1A tournament 62-54.

The Yellow Jackets began the game on an 11-0 run, but Middlesex switched to a zone defense and Northampton struggled mightily from the 3 point line.

Ronyell Coston led the Yellow Jackets with 18 points, followed by Ronrico Bugg with 13.

The Yellow Jackets will return all five starters next year. One junior, three sophomores and one freshman composed their starting lineup this year. Their final record for this season was 12-5.

