1.Lance Armstrong Livestrong elliptical for sale, $300. 757-894-1272

2.Looking for a 3 bedroom house to rent from Melfa to Bloxom. Pet friendly please. I am willing to pay a pet deposit. 757-350-5216

3. 2006 Mazda MPV van, runs, needs some work. $1200. 609-780-4960

4. 18 foot Gruman aluminium canoe, great condition $100. 410-430-7128

5. Approx. 10 squares of number 1 clear Eastern White Cedar sidewall shingles. This is Maibec brand and is primed and factory stained. $140/square. 1980 Kawasaki LTD 750 complete and ready for a light restoration. Less than 5k miles. $500. 2006 Kawasaki KLR 650 has not run in a few years but has less than 6k miles. $1800. White Saturn Vue. Runs perfectly. $1000. Builders scaffold 8 frames/4 wheels/2 aluminum planks $250. Old gold Waltham pocketwatch. $150. 757-999-4140

6. Riding lawnmower, 42 inch cut, Cub Cadet, 757-442-2849

7. Woodworking bench, 3×6, very heavy duty, has cast iron wood working vice, $75. 4 inch joiner, all cast iron, includes stand, $75. 3 in belt sander, 60 new belts, $60. 757-894-0823

8. GAS DRYER – $35.00 OR B/O. HAYWARD SAND POOL FILTERS – LARGE CAPACITY (2) – $75.00 FOR BOTH. LOOKING FOR FLOW-BE HAIR CUTTING SYSTEM. PLEASE CALL 442-4381.

9. 1996 buick regal, low miles, runs and drive good, heat and AC, $2,000. 757-350-5873

10. looking for a 4 or 5 horsepower horizontal shaft Briggs and Stratton small engine. 410-430-7128

11. LF nice used washer. 757-694-5462

12. Hoover vacuum with all parts and extra bag, $25. Large animal cage for back of pickup, will hold 5-6 sheep or goats. Wooden porch glider, $50. 757-442-5513

13. LF tires, PT2575R16. LF small pickup, 1985-1990. 1996 Mercury Cougar XR7, 83k miles, $850 OBO. 410-442-8973

14. LF backhoe for a reasonable price in good shape. 757-710-0810

15. LF upright deep freezer in good condition. LF trampoline in good condition. LF razor scooter. 757-665-5335

16. Friday evening between Food Lion and Walgreens in Onley, lost pair of prescription eye glasses, reward offered. 757-710-5238

17. 7 foot Rhino extra heavy bushog, $2,300 OBO, barely used, Chest freezer, $100. 12 gauge Browning Automatic shotgun A5, 2 3/4 and 3 inch, excellent condition, $800. 607-437-4782

18. LF small SUV, 4 door preferably, around $1,000 – $1,200. Call after 5 757-665-1284

19. Ladder racks for a work van, $50. 757-710-1489

20. LF 1 – 2 bedroom apartment or house to rent at a reasonable price from Melfa to Atlantic., will do handyman and yardwork. 757-854-8857

21. LF full size mattress, in good condition. 757-607-6649

22. Complete Craftsman bagger for a 46 inch, comes with two sections of tubin, dual bagger, bracket to attach to your mower and bolts, clean, like new condition, $100 firm. 757-999-0083

23. 5 drawer antique dresser, excellent condition, $40. Black and silver steamer trunk, 44 ” wide, 24 ” tall, $30. Text only 757-709-8491

24. Washer dryer combo, regular hookup, $150. 757-710-2169

25. Looking for apartment or house for rent in upper Accomack County, from New Church and Maryland line, $700 – $800 a month. 757-694-1704

26. 2003 Jeep Liberty limited 4wd, good and reliable transprtation, call for details. 4 tires and rims, 17 inch, size 255-75-17, $250 OBO. Hudson car trailer, $1,000 OBO. 757-710-6149

27. 3 piece living room set, sofa, loveseat, matching chair, $50 for all, excellent condition. 2 futon sofas, great shape, $75 each. 2 barstools with backs, $20 each. 757-678-7483

28. Craftsman mower with 42 inch cut. Troybilt zero turn mower with 50 inch cut. Call 757-331-1911

.