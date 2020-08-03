Accomack County, Northampton County and Town of Chincoteague Emergency Management Officials declare a state of emergency effective Monday, August 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. This declaration will allow for Emergency Management Officials to coordinate resources and have the ability to request state assets if necessary for the impact of Tropical Storm Isaias.
