The National Weather Service has issued a Coastal Flood Warning in effect from 5 am Tuesday to 2 am EDT Wednesday for the bayside of the Eastern Shore in both Accomack and Northampton Counties. One to two feet of inundation above ground level is expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

Widespread flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. Water will be 1 to locally 3 feet above ground level in some areas resulting in a sufficient depth to colse numerous roads and threaten some homes and businesses. Flooding will extend inland from the waterfront resulting in the flooding of some homes and vehicles.

High tides on the bayside Tuesday will run from 10:02 a.m. at Kiptopeake Beach to approximately 2 p.m. in the Saxis Area.