1.2002 Dodge Dakota pickup, crew cab, 4wd, motor runs great, transmission and transfer case need work $1,800 757-693-1450

2.Vintage Engine Order Telegraph bell, naval brass, stands 20in. tall $375, 1970’s Marine Navigation Chronometer by Hamilton Watch Co., double lid mahogany box w/ brass handles $150 757-694-5660

3.LF late model car or truck, can need some work 757-302-5082

4.LF Bantam chickens and a pig 757-710-3192

5.LF 14-18ft flat bottom aluminum boat, preferably welded, motor optional 757-894-7697

6.20 pairs of junior jeans, various women’s clothes, Everlast punching bag w/ chains call or text 757-710-0132

7.HP desktop $300, 3 ton floor jack $200, LF dog 757-387-0650

8.1999 GMC Suburban, needs motor, has new transmission $800 757-678-3226

9.Kenmore large capacity washer $75 757-665-4102

10.boating equipment, DUDs for sale or trade, Handyman special 3 bed 1 bath 757-693-0333

11.LF somebody to repair a roof 757-414-0429

12.LF Micheal Myers Halloween mask 757-999-0083

13.LF female sheep or female goat 757-350-1080

14.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts, $1,000 obo 757-607-7664

15.Black leather queen headboard and frame $40, DVD player w/ headphones $15 757-894-1635

16.LF parts for a 60in Toro 0 turn mower, 27hp, willing to buy the whole mower 757-709-9569

17.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074

18.2 matching living room chairs $75, 3 20in. color TVs $20 each, 2 matching nightstands w/ 2 drawers each $45, all items negotiable and separable 757-678-7483

19.2005 Toyota Scion, black, inspected, runs great, moon roof included $2,300 410-977-2960

20.set of 4 Dale Earnhardt Sr. tires $25 apiece or $100 for all 757-894-7577

21.302-519-1311 2004 Chevy Silverado pickup, 4wd, new parts, $3,900 obo, LF apartment for rent ASAP, LF dual axle car trailer 15-20ft

22.LF automatic wheelchair 757-710-2105

23.Browning 20gauge, Winchester lever action, 94-10, stevens Over-under 410 757-442-7784

24.Primitive ES Corner cupboard $400, toy box w/ painted Circus scene by Hodgepodge, ES fireplace mantle 757-505-6110

25.Wood stove w/ glass doors $375, LF a Great Dane 0 turn grass cutter for parts 757-787-1469

26.2003 2500 series utility van, new tires, inspected $1,000 obo, Mini dirt bike $75 757-710-1489

27.Toolbox for a Chevy S10 pickup 757-710-4003

28.Washer and dryer $150, wall oven w/ microwave attached $150, boat lift $400 607-437-4782

29.757-710-5238 7.73 Diesel bobcat w/ roll cage, new seat, etc $10,500 cash, large concrete steps (5 w/ landing and metal railing) $150, 40gal electric water heater $150

30.Mobile home for rent, 2 bedroom, on Rt13 in New Church, (quiet people, no more than 2 kids) 757-990-4125

31.1hp Gould’s water pump 115-230volt $70, 2 half store mannequins $25 apiece or $40 for both, high pressure power washer $50 757-709-4164

32.FREE White cabinet w/ 5 shelves, large picture frame, large mirror 757-787-7542

33.Adult’s Toy Story dinosaur costume 757-787-7969

34.Set of truck tires 275-60-r20, 97% -100% tread, spare included, 6 Speakers, 2 w/ stands $500 obo, leather sofa set, chocolate brown, matching chair included $400 obo 757-710-1490

35.1969 International Harvester 444 tractor w/ plow and box rig 804-724-3964

36.Remington 1100 12gauge semi-auto shotgun 757-387-7297 ask for Jeff