The Hurricane Grill in Saxis has closed for today, Friday, October 29 due to high water. They will reopen at regular time on Saturday, October 30.
Local Conditions
October 29, 2021, 5:03 pm
Cloudy
68°F
68°F
9 mph
real feel: 68°F
current pressure: 29 in
humidity: 96%
wind speed: 9 mph SE
wind gusts: 18 mph
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 7:25 am
sunset: 6:07 pm
5 hours ago
