Jackie Burton McCready, 70, husband of Barbara Gail McCready, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 at home surrounded by loved ones. A lifelong resident of Tangier Island, VA, Jackie was born August 25, 1951 to the late Jack Wilson McCready and Linda Ann Parks McCready.

As a teenager Jackie began working on the water alongside his father. After many years crab potting and dredging the waters of the Chesapeake Bay, he started a new career as a tugboat deckhand for Vane Brothers, retiring as an engineer in 2016. Always with a smile and never a complaint, Jackie happily served his community and extended a hand to those in need. He was a faithful member of the Tangier Volunteer Fire Department for 20 years, was often called for carpentry work around the island, and was a longtime member of Swain Memorial United Methodist Church. Jackie never took anything for granted. He adored his family, shared an incredible bond with his grandsons, and treasured the many friendships made throughout his life.

In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by his children, Ginna Giles and her husband, Ryan, Jackie Thomas and her husband, Jason; brothers, Danny McCready and his wife Marsha, Paulie McCready and his wife Michelle; sister-in-law, Janet Pruitt and her husband, Larry, all of Tangier; grandsons, Brandon Thomas, Zachary Creedle, Christian Creedle, Kevin Thomas and Tyler Giles; great-grandsons, Wyatt, Liam, Layton and Nash Thomas; niece, Virginia Williams; and nephews, Carl Dise, Jr., James “Nick” Dise and Connor and Isaiah McCready. Other than his parents, Jackie was predeceased by his sister, Emma Dawn Dise and nephew, Daniel McCready.

Funeral services will be held at the Swain Memorial United Methodist Church on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m., with The Reverend Charles W. Parks III, Mr. Paulie McCready, and Elder Duane Crockett officiating. Interment will follow in the New Testament Church Cemetery. There will be a visitation at the church on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Flowers will be accepted, or contributions in Jackie’s memory may be made to Tangier Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 239, Tangier, VA 23440.

Arrangements by the Williams Funeral Homes, Onancock and Parksley, VA.

