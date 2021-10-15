1.2002 Dodge Dakota 4×4 pickup, runs, transfer case needs work to move, $1,800 757-693-1450

2.Bright colored pillows, swimsuits, children’s velvet hangers 757-710-0132

3.LF 302 Ford engine 757-894-0541

4.Guinea birds 757-817-4722

5.3 bedroom mobile home in Bloxom for sale $2,500 obo 757-990-5938

6.New queen mattress and box set 757-331-4478

7.2005 Gallant, doesn’t run, has new parts, $1,000 obo 757-607-7664

8.LF female sheep or female goat 757-350-1080

9.LF Parts for a 60in Toro 0 turn mower, 27hp 757-709-9569

10.black leather queen headboard and frame $40, DVD player w/ headphones $15 757-694-1635

11.LF low mileage Honda CRV 757-414-0074

12.2 matching living room chairs $40 each, $75 for both, 3 20in. color TVs $20 each, 2 matching nightstands w/ 2 drawers each, $25 each, $40 for both, all items negotiable 757-678-7483

13.LF burn barrels 757-377-3689

14.2005 Toyota Scion, black, inspected, runs fine, includes moonroof, $2,300 410-977-2960

15.washer and dryer $150 865-333-4627

16.GE stackable washer and dryer $1,000 obo, Marble top coffee table 32x22in, very good condition, smoker’s cabinet 3ft tall, 12in.sq. 757-894-8118

17.large desk chair, leather office chair 757-710-8239 and leave a message

18.LF 2-3 bedroom home near the Maryland-Virginia line 954-851-6334

19.complete Chevy 350 V8 engine, 161sq.ft. of oak flooring 757-709-9570

20.Nebulizer for asthma treatments, brand new $50, water pump $75 obo 757-894-7577

21.LF junk appliances and scrap metal 757-678-2566

22.757-990-1045 Chevy Uplander in very good condition $5,500, LF charger for Jazzy wheelchair

23.757-710-5238 40gal electric water heater, stickers included $150, long, heavy duty hydraulic trailer for moving houses, LF Rottweiler puppy

24.2007 Honda motorcycle $3,500 firm, set of 4 wheels for a 2019 Ranger 4×4, 6 lug, $300 for all 4, 2002 Mazda pickup w/ 4wd, rebuilt front-end extended cab $5,500 757-894-5713

25.Pine shadows available 757-999-0581

26.black KitchenAid 5qt mixer, in excellent condition, White pedestal sink w/ faucet 757-710-4829