It wasn’t what you would call a defensive battle. The Northampton Yellow Jackets and the Portsmouth Christian Patriots put on a score-fest at Hamilton Field last night. The Yellow Jackets dug themselves a hole in the first quarter allowing the Patriots to score 27 points to 7 for the Jackets. Northampton’s high powered offense put up 44 more points in the game but Portsmouth Christian’s offense was unstoppable. The total number of points scored was 112. Portsmouth Christian held the Jackets off defeating them 61-51.

Up at Nandua, the Colonel Richardson Colonels shut out the Nandua Warriors. 44-0.

In eight man football, Brunswick Academy defeated Chincoteague 48-20.

The Arcadia Firebirds and Broadwater Vikings had the week off.